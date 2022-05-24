Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Buys $250,068.84 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CEO Alex Shootman purchased 22,468 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,398,945.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

