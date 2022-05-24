Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

ALLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

ALLK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 16,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,077. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 587.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

