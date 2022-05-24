Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $78,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 98.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $69,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

