Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.22.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ALGT opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.15.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $819,966 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

