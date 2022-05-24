Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLG. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ALLG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 109,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. Allego has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $28.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLG. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $15,120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

