Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,327. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

