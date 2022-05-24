Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AAU opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 19.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
