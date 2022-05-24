Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $3,100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,329.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,127.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,528.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,701.76. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,115.93 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.