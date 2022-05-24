Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares in the company, valued at $44,420,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.