Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Buys 448,319 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($902,617.84).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($899,710.58).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($899,710.58).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,150,951.05).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($761,293.57).

AWE opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.