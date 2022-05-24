Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $818,100. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -290.54 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

