Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

