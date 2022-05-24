Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.