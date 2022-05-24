Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 58,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,628. The firm has a market cap of $525.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

