Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 761 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMZN traded down $69.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,082.00. 5,140,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,840.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,097.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,025.20 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,803.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

