Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $906,733.96 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $69.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,082.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,840.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,097.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,025.20 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,803.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

