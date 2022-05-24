Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ AMBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 717,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,623. The firm has a market cap of $456.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.49. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.