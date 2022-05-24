Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.29.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.