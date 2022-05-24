Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

