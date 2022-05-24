Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.
Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.
About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
