Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,473,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,918,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

