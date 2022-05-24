American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $825.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

