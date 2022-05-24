American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Charles E. Zebula Sells 1,902 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.