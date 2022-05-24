American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,848. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

