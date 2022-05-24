American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of APEI opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

