American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

APEI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

