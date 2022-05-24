America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $492.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

