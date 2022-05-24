Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.18 and the lowest is $5.83. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $5.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.50 to $32.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

AMP stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 509,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

