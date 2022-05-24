AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Sells $110,001.87 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.06. 159,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,840. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $928.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in AMERISAFE by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

