AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO Sells $504,597.95 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

