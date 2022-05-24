AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to post $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $76.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $284.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $289.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $282.59 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $288.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

