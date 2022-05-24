Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $19.39 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.39 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.05. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

