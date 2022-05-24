Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

