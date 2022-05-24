Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 611,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

