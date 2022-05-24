Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.