Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 5,472,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $576.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 845.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 783,800 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,940 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

