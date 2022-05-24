Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

