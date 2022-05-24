Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.71) and the highest is ($0.65). Carvana posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,069,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,721,250 shares of company stock worth $296,841,675. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

