Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 852,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,050. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

