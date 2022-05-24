Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $736.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $712.30 million and the highest is $764.10 million. Energizer posted sales of $721.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

ENR opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.