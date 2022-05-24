Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

