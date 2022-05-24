Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $67,267,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

