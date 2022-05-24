Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.71 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $23.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

NYSE HAL opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,430 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

