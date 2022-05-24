Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE HBI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

