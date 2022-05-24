Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OPBK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,994. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

