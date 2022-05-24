Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.47. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $6,027,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

