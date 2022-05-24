Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Boeing posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,328,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,487. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 501.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 39.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

