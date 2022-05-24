Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.50 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

KHC opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.