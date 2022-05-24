Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $21.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 43.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.