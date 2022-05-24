Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. 453,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90.

In related news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 39,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,330,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 826,428 shares of company stock worth $40,549,885 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.