Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,053. The stock has a market cap of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

