Analysts Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will announce $286.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.88 million and the lowest is $276.50 million. Costamare posted sales of $166.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 301,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

